Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Ministry of Education will decide the launch of the scholastic year, MoH says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-02T21:05:32+0000
The Ministry of Education will decide the launch of the scholastic year, MoH says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced on Monday that the file of the beginning of the new school year is still under study by the Ministries of Health and Education.

So far, the academic year 2020/2021 has not been resumed in Iraq, although the scheduled annual date was on the 18th of September. COVID-19 impeded the access of more than 11 million Iraqi students to schools and universities this year.

The Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi, said in a statement, "the Ministry of Health has requested to implement some instructions by the Ministry of Education, and if these instructions are implemented, the file will be studied by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety".


related

Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-02 14:27:23
Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Covid-19: 17 fatalities in Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-23 19:28:24
Covid-19: 17 fatalities in Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Sulaymaniyah

Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Date: 2020-08-24 11:22:03
Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-19 12:38:45
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 13:46:09
Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-26 14:02:20
COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-25 12:29:14
COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today