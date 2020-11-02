The Ministry of Education will decide the launch of the scholastic year, MoH says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced on Monday that the file of the beginning of the new school year is still under study by the Ministries of Health and Education.

So far, the academic year 2020/2021 has not been resumed in Iraq, although the scheduled annual date was on the 18th of September. COVID-19 impeded the access of more than 11 million Iraqi students to schools and universities this year.

The Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi, said in a statement, "the Ministry of Health has requested to implement some instructions by the Ministry of Education, and if these instructions are implemented, the file will be studied by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety".



