The Ministry of Education’s decision could led to dangerous consequences, Official

Shafaq News / A Member of the Health and Environment Committee in the Parliament, Jawad Al-Mousawi, called on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education to reverse its decision to return to in-person school attendance.

Al-Mousawi warned of consequences of the Ministry’s decision to return primary school students to schools due to their “inability to adhere to health instructions so they could transmit infection to their families.”

He added, "The country is at the top of the second wave of Coronavirus, and the decision of the Ministry may increase the number of cases."