The Minister of Interior arrives in Diyala and visits Abu Saida

Shafaq News / The Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi arrived today, Sunday, to Diyala Governorate to follow up on plans to maintain security in Abu Saida sub-district, which has been witnessing security turmoils, one day after the arrival of National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, with a high-ranking security delegation.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior said that Al-Ghanimi was accompanied by, "Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Police Affairs, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Intelligence and Federal Investigations, Commander of the Federal Police, Commander of Diyala Police and a number of officers."

"Al-Ghanimi visited Diyala Police Directorate and then headed to Abu Saida sub-district," the statement continued.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior affirmed that "the security forces in this area will be supported to implement arrest warrants, seize uncontrolled weapons, impose the prestige of the state and control its entrances and exits," noting, "Abi Saida sub-district will witness remarkable security stability in the coming days and the Ministry of Interior will provide the necessary support for that."

Earlier, the director of Abu Saida, Abdullah al-Hayali, told Shafaq News agency that a rapid response regiment from Baghdad arrived in Diyala to take over the security file, impose law, end tribal fighting, arrest wanted people and settle down the situation Abu Saida district.

Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, has been swept by clan conflicts for several years, which caused the displacement of dozens of families and killed and injured of hundreds of civilians.