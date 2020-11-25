The Minister of Interior: Our detachment arrested the perpetrators of four crimes

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, praised on Wednesday the efforts of the Crimes unit in Baghdad police department after they managed to arrest the perpetrators of four recent crimes.

Al-Ghanmi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The men in the Ministry of Interior work tirelessly to extend security, enforce the law and secure the cities."

Al-Ghanmi added, "Baghdad's crime unit professionally managed to reach criminals involved in four crimes, including the killing of a child with the Auto Rickshaw, a girl and a robbery gang."

The Minister of Interior addressed the personnel of his ministry, "Continue your efforts, as history records your heroics."