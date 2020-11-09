The Minister of Finance reverses a controversial decision

Shafaq News / An informed source said, on Monday, that the Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, canceled a decision to sell state real estate without publicly announcing it, after it sparked a wave of parliamentary and popular controversy.

The source told Shafaq News, "Allawi canceled a letter authorizing the Director-General of the powers to sell, rent and evaluate state real estate, without any official announcements or a public auction".

On Sunday, activists and news sites circulated a document issued by the current Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, in which he authorizes the Director-General of State Real Estate, to sell and rent state real estate without a public auction or announcement in the official newspaper.

Today, Monday, the State of Law bloc in the Iraqi parliament confirmed that there was a shock in the council regarding the decision of the Finance Minister Ali Allawi.



