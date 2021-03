Shafaq News/ A government source on Tuesday revealed that the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali al-Allawi, dismissed the Director-General of Al-Rafidain bank, Hussein Ali Muhaisen, from his position.

The source said that the Minister decided to ax Muhaisen after the latter approved the Ishtar Gate project without his consent.

"A ministerial order was issued to appoint Bilal Sabah al-Hamdani in lieu of Muhaisen," he added.