The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Parliament called on Saturday to dismiss the Minister of Culture, Hasan Nazim for his last announcements.

The MP of Sadiqun, Hasan Salem, said in a press release, "the Minister did not respect the religious symbols by showing empathy to Atheists and desecrators like Saadi Yusuf, who desecrated Prophet Muhammad and the clerics."

"The Minister did not cancel the letter he sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting support for the poet Saadi Yusuf. On the contrary, he tried to justify, challenging the feelings of millions of Muslims."

Earlier, The Minister of Culture sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying it is the Ministry's duty to supporting artists and authors and demanding from the Ministry to instruct the Iraqi Ambassador to London to communicate with Yusuf’s family who lived in Britain, and visit the Poet to check his health on behalf of the Minister of foreign affairs.