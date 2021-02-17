Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T10:37:49+0000
The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Shafaq News / Military Intelligence on Wednesday arrested an ISIS leader's bodyguard in Nineveh Governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the intelligence said that its detachments managed to "arrest the personal bodyguard of the so-called Commander of Al-Jazeera Sector after it infiltrated the Syrian borders towards our lands through the village of Mushairefa in Rabia district, west of Nineveh."

"After liberation, he fled to Syria and worked there with a terrorist organization until he was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces. After he was released, he tried to infiltrate Iraqi lands."

"The terrorist was wanted by the judiciary under an arrest warrant in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/terrorism."

related

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Victims of ISIS attacks demand the formation of popular forces to "take revenge"

Date: 2021-01-31 10:24:13
Victims of ISIS attacks demand the formation of popular forces to "take revenge"

ISIS attacks an Iraqi security force in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-12 19:16:39
ISIS attacks an Iraqi security force in Baghdad

US official: ISIS expands its global enterprise to approximately 20 branches and networks

Date: 2020-09-18 05:42:03
US official: ISIS expands its global enterprise to approximately 20 branches and networks

Details about ISIS parade in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-13 16:32:20
Details about ISIS parade in Al-Anbar

Security Forces and Residents protect Jalawla from ISIS

Date: 2020-11-03 18:01:05
Security Forces and Residents protect Jalawla from ISIS

Two foreign infiltrators arrested in Nineveh governorate

Date: 2020-11-23 16:46:55
Two foreign infiltrators arrested in Nineveh governorate

Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-16 19:23:16
Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin