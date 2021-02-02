Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Military Intelligence arrests Seven terrorists in two governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T17:09:27+0000
The Military Intelligence arrests Seven terrorists in two governorates

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence arrested seven terrorists in Nineveh and al-Anbar governorates.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Military Intelligence said, "according to accurate intelligence information, the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the 16th Division, led by Nineveh Operations, managed to arrest five terrorists in several areas of Mosul."

"The detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the Tenth Division, al-Anbar Operations Command, were able to arrest two terrorists in Karma in al-Anbar," she added.

related

The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Date: 2020-10-30 17:09:41
The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Al-Anbar's retirement directorate discloses the details of one of its employee's arrest

Date: 2021-01-15 21:15:43
Al-Anbar's retirement directorate discloses the details of one of its employee's arrest

Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-24 13:30:25
Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-25 16:45:50
Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Date: 2020-12-03 10:29:33
“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-09 12:57:46
Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-05 07:27:04
PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar