The Military Intelligence arrests Seven terrorists in two governorates

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence arrested seven terrorists in Nineveh and al-Anbar governorates.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Military Intelligence said, "according to accurate intelligence information, the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the 16th Division, led by Nineveh Operations, managed to arrest five terrorists in several areas of Mosul."

"The detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the Tenth Division, al-Anbar Operations Command, were able to arrest two terrorists in Karma in al-Anbar," she added.