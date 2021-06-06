The Makhmour attack is a "dangerous escalation", Iraqi Presidency spokesman says

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Iraqi Republic condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party's attack on the Peshmerga forces in Matin mountain, and considered the attack that targeted the Makhmour camp in Mosul "a dangerous escalation".

The spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic stressed the need to stop such "unfortunate events", noting that the military presence of the PKK inside Iraqi territory, including the Kurdistan region, is illegal, and its abuses must be put to an end, as they threaten the security of citizens and neighboring countries.

The presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of preventing any violation of Iraqi sovereignty, and the withdrawal of Turkish forces deployed in the region and Mosul, as their presence is a "violation of good neighborliness and international norms."

He said, "The recent attack on the Makhmour camp is a dangerous escalation that endangers the lives of citizens, including refugees, and is inconsistent with international and humanitarian law."

However, he affirmed, "enhancing relations with Turkey based on common interests, solving border problems and security files through cooperation and coordination, rejecting unilateral practices in addressing outstanding issues, and the need to respect Iraqi sovereignty."

Yesterday, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas."

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.