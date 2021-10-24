The Kurdish parties await the "largest Shiite bloc" formation

Shafaq News/ The leader in the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Jamal Kocher, revealed today the date for the Kurdish political forces to reveal their political alliances to form the new Iraqi government.

He added that the Kurdish parties are currently waiting for a resolution to the crisis of determining the largest Shiite bloc.

"After determining the largest Shiite bloc that will form the new government, there will be dialogue and negotiation between the Kurdish political forces and this bloc, as there is a Kurdish political desire to unify the position of the Kurdish House to form the new government."

The Al-Fatah, which includes the majority of armed Shiite factions in Iraq, rejected the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections. It won 14 seats compared to 48 seats in 2018.