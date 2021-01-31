The Kurdish forces would withdraw from the Political process if the borrowing law scenario is repeated, Kurdish MP says

Shafaq News/ The head of Kurdistan Islamic Group in the Iraqi parliament, Salim Hamza, threatened today, Sunday, that the Kurdish political forces would withdraw from the political process in the country if the borrowing law scenario is repeated with the 2021 budget law.

Hamza told Shafaq News agency, "the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation presented its demands to the political forces in Baghdad as well as to the parliamentary committees," indicating that the delegations "offered many solutions, including the delivery of oil and non-oil revenues to the federal government."

He explained, "We are waiting for the response of the government and political forces to the delegation's offer for the latter can go back there again and formally conclude the agreement," noting, "some parties in Baghdad lack seriousness. They do not want to solve Baghdad and Erbil's differences; rather, they want to impose a fait accompli on the Kurdish political forces. We will not accept this."

Hamza emphasized, "Kurdish political forces will boycott the parliament session devoted to voting on the budget bill of 2021, if the project is devoid of Kurdish rights," stressing, "if some Sunni and Shiite political parties try to repeat the scenario of approving the borrowing law with the 2021 budget law, the Kurds will have a firm stance, and the matter may reach a total withdrawal from Baghdad and a boycott and exit from the political process, and this matter is almost agreed upon between the Kurdish forces."