The Kurdish-American relations is a factor for security and stability in Iraq and the region, Barzani says

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani affirmed to the new US Consul in Erbil that developing relations with the United States will be a “factor for security and stability in Iraq and the region.”

The Kurdish Presidency said in a statement that Barzani received, on Tuesday, the new US Consul General Robert J. Palladino, and wished him success in his new mission.

According to the Statement, the two sides discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming Iraqi elections, the threats and dangers of terrorism, and other issues of common interest.

Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region “is looking with great interest into the relations with the United States and is wishing to strengthen relations and cooperation with it,” indicating that this will be “A factor for security and stability in Iraq and the region.”

For his part, the US Consul expressed desire to strengthen the partnership with the Kurdistan Region.