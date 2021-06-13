Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Kasnazani supreme leader decries the calls to demolish the shrine of a Sunni top theologian

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T06:47:51+0000
The Kasnazani supreme leader decries the calls to demolish the shrine of a Sunni top theologian

Shafaq News/ The spiritual master of the Kasnazani way, Shaikh Nehro Abdul Kareem Al-Kasnazani Al-Qadiri Al-Hussaini, lambasted the calls to demolish the shrine of the Sunni theologian and jurist, Imam Abu Hanifa.

Al-Husseini said in a statement today, Sunday, "We have been appalled and haunted by a voice calling for the demolition of the holy shrine to which the hearts of millions of Muslims jones: the shrine of Imam Abu Hanifa al-Numan."

"The Prophet's Ahl al-Bayt (Family) is the tent that brings you together, and Abu Hanifa al-Numan only ladled from the sea of their abundant knowledge. Is there a certainty greater than Abu Hanifa's? the man who admittedly acknowledged the Imam Muhammad Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq 'Had it not been for the two years, al-Numan would have perished' after two years of his company?"

Security forces were heavily deployed in al-Adhamiyah area in the north of the city of Baghdad to secure the shrine of the "Imam Abu Hanifa" amid protesting calls to demolish it.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that forces riot police were deployed heavily in the vicinity of the Shire of Imam Abu Hanifa after the emergency of calls inciting to destroy it.

"Those calls emerged yesterday," the source said, "Intel reveals that this is the same group that previously called for removing the statue of the Abbaside Califate Abu Jaafar al-Mansour under the slogan no room for Ahl al-Bayt enemies."

Over the past two days, Iraqi security forces reportedly foiled two attempts to vandalize the statue of Abu Jaafar al-Mansour in al-Mansour area in Baghdad.

Those calls were sponsored by unidentified people on social media. However, they were refused by most Iraqis.

related

Intelligence senior officer assumes the task of Deputy Head of the Border-Crossings Authority

Date: 2021-04-08 12:55:08
Intelligence senior officer assumes the task of Deputy Head of the Border-Crossings Authority

ICFR monitors 236 "media lies" in one week

Date: 2021-05-30 06:10:15
ICFR monitors 236 "media lies" in one week

Gulf War syndrome "likely caused by sarin nerve gas" not depleted uranium munitions, study finds

Date: 2021-02-19 21:17:56
Gulf War syndrome "likely caused by sarin nerve gas" not depleted uranium munitions, study finds

Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official

Date: 2021-04-19 14:40:47
Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official

Harbiyah discloses to Shafaq News details about assigning him as Sumer operations commander

Date: 2021-06-01 20:02:40
Harbiyah discloses to Shafaq News details about assigning him as Sumer operations commander

Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

Date: 2021-02-23 07:12:13
Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

The Islamic Dawa Party-Iraq Organization to abstain from participating in the elections

Date: 2021-05-02 05:42:31
The Islamic Dawa Party-Iraq Organization to abstain from participating in the elections

Integrity Commission find documents that prove purchasing equipment that disappeared in 2014

Date: 2021-06-02 06:46:21
Integrity Commission find documents that prove purchasing equipment that disappeared in 2014