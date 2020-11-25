The Joint Operations: we execute the orders of the commander of chief of the armed forces

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Joint Operations Command commented, on Wednesday, on concerns of a possible clash between the Iraqi forces and PKK fighters in Sinjar district, west of Nineveh Governorate.

The spokesman of The Iraqi Joint Operations, Tahsin al-Khafaji told Shafaq News agency "it’s our responsibility to protect the citizens and the country and to execute the orders of the commander of chief of the armed forces."

"We do not have any contact with the PKK to prevent any clashes or any military escalation, and the communication operations is the federal government’s duty and authority." He added.

He concluded, "We only apply military and security orders, and we are obligated to implement all the provisions of Sinjar Agreement."

Earlier, Khafaji said to INA news that a high-ranking security delegation arrived to Nineveh Governorate to supervise the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement.

The delegation includes the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, the Commander of the Federal Police, Lieutenant General Jaafar Al-Battat, and the Commander of the Border Command, Lieutenant General Hamid Abdullah Ibrahim.

Al-Khafaji confirmed "in the coming days, we will begin to implement this agreement led by the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces."

Meanwhile, he stated that "an order issued by the joint operations to withdraw forces from Sinjar district to Saladin Governorate."

The Iraqi government announced in October that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The agreement recommended that the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services take responsibility within the district and all All armed factions are deported outside the borders of Sinjar including PKK.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.