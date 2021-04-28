The Joint Operations Command redistributes military forces in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command began supervising the redistribution of military units in Al-Jizani area in Diyala governorate.

Earlier today, a security meeting was held in the governorate and attended by the Diyala Governor, the deputy commander of the joint operations command, the head of Diyala operations command, and the head of the rapid response team in the governorate.

Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, said in a statement that roads across from the Risan River will be opened, and the rapid response units will be redistributed and deployed to pursue the terrorist cells.

For his part, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari told reporters, "We visited the Diyala operations axis this morning, and the Governor expressed his readiness to assist the units."

He added that the Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Rapid Response Team, had secured the areas that witnessed security breaches.