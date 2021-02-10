The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command launched today morning a general joint security operation in western Baghdad, Karma Island, and east of Therthar Lake.

According to a Security Media Cell statement, the operation is carried out with the participation of, "The operational commanders in Baghdad, Samarra, and al-Anbar, in partnership with ak0Hashd al-Shaabi in al-Anbar and Samarra, with the support of the army and air force aviation."

The operation aims to comb the mentioned areas of ISIS terrorists and tighten security measures on the borders areas.