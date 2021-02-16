The Joint Operations Command issues a set of directives on the lockdown

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Joint Operations Command issued a package of directives to the security forces regarding adherence to preventive measures while imposing the lockdown. The Security Media Cell stated, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency today, that the Joint Operations Command decided to oblige the security and military units of various types to the recent directives of the Supreme Health and Safety Committee regarding limiting the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. The leadership decided that the total ban starts on Thursday at eight in the evening and ends on Monday at five in the morning, adding that the partial ban starts from Monday to Thursday from eight in the evening to five in the morning every week. The Popular Mobilization Forces members' attendance in the headquarters and directorates is at a rate of 50%, with the exception of operations breakers, with a commitment to wearing masks and preventive measures, noting that military convoys are allowed to pass and practice their military and security duties, as well as changing the meals of military units. The leadership stipulated wearing uniforms and touring government or military vehicles, and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces are allowed to move across the checkpoints to perform their duties, provided that uniforms and government or military wheels are required. The Popular Mobilization Forces members are allowed to pass through the checkpoints to reach their workplace from five in the morning until twelve noon on the days of the total ban, and they are not allowed to pass after twelve noon. Also, the violators will be withdrawn, arrested and punished. The Operations Command emphasized that members of the Popular Mobilization Authority are not allowed to pass through the checkpoints without official work, and that families and people are not allowed to be transported without official work. The Operations Command pledged that the violators would bear all the strict measures of withdrawing Al-Baj, arresting and others, calling on everyone to be committed and disciplined to give a bright image of the PMF.

