"The Islamic Resistance-Ahar al-Iraq" attacks Turkey's base in Zelikan

Shafaq News/ Four rockets have targeted Turkey's military base near Mosul's sub-district of Zelikan, administrator Mohammad Amin reported on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that only two rockets landed in the vicinity of the base.

"The two other rockets landed far away," the source said.

An armed faction named "The Islamic Resistance-Ahar al-Iraq (Freemen of Iraq" claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued shortly after.

"Your resistance, Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, claims responsibility for targeting the base of the Turkish occupiers in Zelikan with four 122mm Grad rockets," the statement said.

According to the statement, the rockets landed inside the base at 0900 pm (Iraq time).

The attack is the first of its kind under the new government of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.