The Iraqis deserve better than that, British ambassador to Iraq says

Shafaq News / The British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, confirmed on Monday that firing rockets at Baghdad airport threatens the lives of Iraqis.

Hickey said on Twitter in Arabic, “launching rockets at Baghdad civil airport threatens the lives of Iraqis, increases their (Iraqis) poverty by obstructing foreign investment and tourism, harms Iraq's international prestige, and makes it more difficult for Iraqis to travel abroad.”

“The Iraqis deserve better than that." He concluded.

a rocket attack has been thwarted on Sunday at the military headquarters of the US forces at the Baghdad Airport, which has been a frequent target of multiple strikes since 2019.

Yesterday evening, a source told Shafaq News Agency that multiple Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of the US base in Baghdad Airport.

He added that the US forces activated the C-RAM defense system, which repelled one of the rockets heading towards the base.