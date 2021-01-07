The Iraqi warrant Arrest for Trump carries no legal value, Iraqi Politician said

Shafaq News / Mithal Alusi, a secular Sunni politician and a former Representative commented today, Thursday, on the issuance of an Iraqi arrest warrant against the US President Donald Trump.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News Agency, that "this decision is a grave offense against the Iraqi judiciary and the sovereignty of the country," considering that the decision does not carry any legal value in the specialized international courts."

He stressed, "The decision cannot be implemented at all, as it is a non-Iraqi decision,” adding “Iraq need the American support."

Earlier, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the warrant was issued after Baghdad/ al-Rusafa Investigative Court judge after completing the necessary legal procedures and recorded statements from Al-Muhandis family.

It said that Trump has been charged “in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” adding that the investigation “will continue to identify other participants in the commission of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”