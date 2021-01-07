Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi warrant Arrest for Trump carries no legal value, Iraqi Politician said

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-07T13:38:37+0000
The Iraqi warrant Arrest for Trump carries no legal value, Iraqi Politician said

Shafaq News / Mithal Alusi, a secular Sunni politician and a former Representative commented today, Thursday, on the issuance of an Iraqi arrest warrant against the US President Donald Trump.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News Agency, that "this decision is a grave offense against the Iraqi judiciary and the sovereignty of the country," considering that the decision does not carry any legal value in the specialized international courts."

He stressed, "The decision cannot be implemented at all, as it is a non-Iraqi decision,” adding “Iraq need the American support."

Earlier, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the warrant was issued after Baghdad/ al-Rusafa Investigative Court judge after completing the necessary legal procedures and recorded statements from Al-Muhandis family.

It said that Trump has been charged “in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code,” adding that the investigation “will continue to identify other participants in the commission of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

related

Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Date: 2020-08-08 10:30:00
Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Trump asked advisers about possible strike on Iranian nuclear site

Date: 2020-11-17 06:06:08
Trump asked advisers about possible strike on Iranian nuclear site

Trump's adviser reveals support fact for the demonstrations in Iraq and Washington's goal

Date: 2019-10-19 14:05:37
Trump's adviser reveals support fact for the demonstrations in Iraq and Washington's goal

Foreign Relations Committee: Iraq needs the US-coalition

Date: 2020-08-14 14:17:44
Foreign Relations Committee: Iraq needs the US-coalition

Trump pardons Blackwater contractors jailed for massacre of Iraq civilians

Date: 2020-12-23 06:51:57
Trump pardons Blackwater contractors jailed for massacre of Iraq civilians

Trump: Our troops killed al-Baghdadi screaming and crying after trying to escape through a tunnel

Date: 2019-10-27 16:16:13
Trump: Our troops killed al-Baghdadi screaming and crying after trying to escape through a tunnel

Trump to withdraw the international coalition from Iraq

Date: 2020-08-20 15:11:02
Trump to withdraw the international coalition from Iraq

Cabinet members discuss using 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Date: 2021-01-07 06:24:02
Cabinet members discuss using 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office