Shafaq News / An ISIS's explosives factory has been seized in Al-Karabila in Al-Qaim district, west of Al-Anbar Governorate.

The source mentioned that many places are still dangerous and cannot be entered due to the presence of a huge number of booby-traps, and due to the lack of government support and sufficient experience in removing them, calling for the support of specialized organizations to enable the displaced families to return to their areas.