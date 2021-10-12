The Iraqi resistance: we refuse the manipulation of the election results

Shafaq News/ The Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance said that it is ready to defend the state and the political process in the face of "fraud".

A statement by the Committee said, "The Iraqi resistance, which derives its legitimacy from the fatwa of jurists, and the will of the people, are fully prepared to defend the state and the political process to preserve the dignity of the people and the sovereignty of Iraq."

"In light of the serious developments that have occurred, represented by the manipulation of the election results, and the emergence of evidence proving it, the failure and incompetence of the work of the current Electoral Commission and the invalidity of the results that were issued were clear."

The statement added, "The resistance that has dedicated itself to Iraq and its sovereignty, cannot tolerate malicious projects that seek to abolish al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which only serves the American occupation."

"Confronting these projects, confiscation of personal freedoms oppression, and the replacement of the judiciary with the notorious so-called (Sharia courts), requires our proud people's efforts to prevent the realization of such malicious goals."