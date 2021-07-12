Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"The Iraqi resistance": we are in an open war with the U.S. forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-12T12:11:04+0000
"The Iraqi resistance": we are in an open war with the U.S. forces

Shafaq News/ The Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement confirmed the Iraqi resistance factions' rejection for a new truce with the U.S. forces, noting that an "open war with qualitative operations" has started.

A member of the movement's political bureau, Saad Al-Saadi, told Shafaq News agency, "The resistance factions announced the end of the truce, and have started qualitative operations against American interests in Iraq."

"There is no truce with an Occupier. The resistance is still in an open war against the American occupation until the latter withdraws".

Al-Saadi pointed out that some political blocs revolve in the American orbit and their interests are linked to the existence of the occupation, adding that these prioritize their interest over the country's interests.

He stressed the need of implementing the Iraqi parliament's decision, the religious authority, and the popular demands to expel foreign forces from the country.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency on February 25 that the leaders of seven Shiite factions decided, during a meeting, to end the truce with the U.S. forces in Iraq.

On October 10, 2020, a group calling itself the "Iraqi Resistance" announced stopping military operations against foreign forces, especially the U.S., in Iraq, to allow them to withdraw from the country.

related

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq reveals the reason behind its absence from Al-Kadhimi's meeting

Date: 2020-08-16 14:33:17
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq reveals the reason behind its absence from Al-Kadhimi's meeting

Al-Khazali: the Resistance Coordination Commission has not yet entered the US embassy

Date: 2021-07-08 06:27:43
Al-Khazali: the Resistance Coordination Commission has not yet entered the US embassy

Al-Khazali: the truce with the US is over

Date: 2020-11-19 20:47:24
Al-Khazali: the truce with the US is over

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: We have no choice but confront the U.S. militarily

Date: 2021-07-08 14:47:38
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: We have no choice but confront the U.S. militarily

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about its representative in Iran

Date: 2020-12-16 19:38:59
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about its representative in Iran

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: "we will listen to the voice of reason and wisdom"

Date: 2020-12-25 21:21:54
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: "we will listen to the voice of reason and wisdom"

Unknown gunmen assassinate a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq

Date: 2021-02-16 14:57:36
Unknown gunmen assassinate a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq

Al-Khazaali warns of a "conspiracy against Iraq"

Date: 2021-03-14 18:57:44
Al-Khazaali warns of a "conspiracy against Iraq"