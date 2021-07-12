"The Iraqi resistance": we are in an open war with the U.S. forces

Shafaq News/ The Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement confirmed the Iraqi resistance factions' rejection for a new truce with the U.S. forces, noting that an "open war with qualitative operations" has started.

A member of the movement's political bureau, Saad Al-Saadi, told Shafaq News agency, "The resistance factions announced the end of the truce, and have started qualitative operations against American interests in Iraq."

"There is no truce with an Occupier. The resistance is still in an open war against the American occupation until the latter withdraws".

Al-Saadi pointed out that some political blocs revolve in the American orbit and their interests are linked to the existence of the occupation, adding that these prioritize their interest over the country's interests.

He stressed the need of implementing the Iraqi parliament's decision, the religious authority, and the popular demands to expel foreign forces from the country.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency on February 25 that the leaders of seven Shiite factions decided, during a meeting, to end the truce with the U.S. forces in Iraq.

On October 10, 2020, a group calling itself the "Iraqi Resistance" announced stopping military operations against foreign forces, especially the U.S., in Iraq, to allow them to withdraw from the country.