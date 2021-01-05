The Iraqi report over Soleimani Assassination accuses no one

Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency got a document issued by the investigating committee of the assassination of the prominent Iranian leader general, Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior had formed an investigative committee into the incident, which might led to a war between the United States and Iran on Iraqi territory.

The report said that the committee started working on January 8, 2020 by recording the statements of aviation workers, including Iraqi Airways, Baghdad Airport, the British company responsible for the Airport security, and Iraqi security personnel.

The committee's report, which was considered "top secret," listed details including Soleimani and Al-Muhandis getting off the plane, the bombing and the number and nationalities of people who died.

The report also stated the aftermath measures taken by the Iraqi authorities.

Many talks about strong indications that a network of spies inside Baghdad and Damascus Airports were involved in leaking sensitive security details on Soleimani’s arrival, However, the Committee’ report was devoid of accusations.

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned “militias” on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the assassination.

Iran repeated "We are not looking for tensions with the US but are very serious about defending our interests”, while US-official said the U.S. has seen increasing indications that Iran could be planning an attack against American forces or interests in the Middle East acknowledging that reading Iran’s intentions was “difficult and at times unpredictable.”