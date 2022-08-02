Report

Date: 2022-08-02T15:46:39+0000
The Iraqi presidencies to hold a meeting with the CF forces, source

Shafaq News/ A source in the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that an important meeting would be held soon between three presidencies and some of CF's forces.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, is making efforts to gather the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and CF forces on the negotiating table to find practical solutions for the crisis.

It is worth noting that  Iraq is amid its worst and longest political crisis. At the center of this overheating conflict stands Iraqi political kingmaker Moqtada al-Sadr and a rival bloc of parties with strong ties to Iran.

Last week, supporters of Shiite cleric Sadr twice stormed Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and on Sunday staged a long sit-in inside parliament.

While Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of a new prime minister, these protests also represent a deep political rift festering between Iraq's rival Shiite blocs.

The latest turmoil follows nine months of political deadlock, bickering, and accusations that have hindered the formation of a government after Sadr emerged as the biggest winner in October's parliamentary election.

