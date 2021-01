Shafaq News/ The General Union of Writers and literates in Iraq mourned the poet Alfred Samaan, who passed away on Tuesday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, at the age of 92.

Alfred Simon Hanna, born Nineveh in 1928, a poet, playwright, and human rights activist, has more than twenty collections of poetry, stories, and plays.

He served as the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Writers Union after 2003.