Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Education has opened a new specialization of "Oil Refining and Gas Processing" in Al-Diwaniyah Industrial institute for the academic year 2020-2021, to keep pace with the world and meet the requirements of the job market.

The Ministry's media office said in a statement today, "This step aims to raise the educational level in Iraq", noting that, "25 students will be enrolled in the new specialization".