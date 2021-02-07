The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs arrives in Cairo to attend an "emergency meeting"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, arrived in the Egyptian capital to attend the emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League.

Jordan and Egypt called for a meeting to discuss the latest developments in the region, ways to deal with the new administration's policy in Washington, and addressing some organizational issues related to the structure and functioning of the Arab League.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry hoped in a statement today that the meeting, which will be held on February 8, will lead to achieving a unified position.

The statement added that Hussein will meet senior Egyptian officials, and that he will hold a meeting with Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers within the framework of the joint tripartite plan, to discuss the work achieved in various files related to the projects agreed upon, as well as to prepare the agenda for the tripartite summit meeting of the leaders of these countries, to be held in the coming period.