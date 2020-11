Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence on Thursday arrested an ISIS members in Kirkuk governorate.

The services said in a statement “ the Kirkuk Intelligence Directorate arrested four ISIS members working in the so-called Diwan AlJund .”

The statement added; these terrorists admitted of attacking the Iraqi forces and Peshmerga.

Meanwhile, a security source stated that the Popular Mobilization Forces destroyed an ISIS cell Miqdadiya district; 45 km northeast of Baqubah).