The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence Services arrested, on Saturday, three ISIS members in Saladin Governorate.

The services said in a statement that Saladin Intelligence Directorate arrested three wanted persons for affiliating with ISIS worked in the so-called Samarra sector.

The statement added that the three detainees confessed of participating in terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.