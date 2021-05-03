The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests a dangerous terrorist in Fallujah

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence agency detachments managed, in cooperation with the Asayish forces, to arrest the terrorist known as Abu Ali Al-Jumaili, the Wali of Fallujah.

The agency said in a statement that Al-Jumaili is wanted following Article 4, for his affiliation with ISIS terrorist gangs.

The accused, as by the statement, confessed during the preliminary investigations, that he joined Al-Qaeda organization in 2005 and harbored terrorists of Arab nationalities. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and was released in 2011, before he pledged allegiance to ISIS, and fled to Syria after the liberation of al-Anbar.

The statement added that the accused confessed that he had carried out dozens of terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens.