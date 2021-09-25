The Iraqi government took a firm position against the call for normalization with Israel.

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced its "firm" rejection of the "illegal" meetings held by some tribal figures residing in the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region who called for normalization with Israel.

"First, these meetings do not represent the people and residents of the dear Iraqi cities, these personalities are desperately trying to speak in the name of their residents, but they only represent themselves." The statement said.

According to the statement, this gathering represents an attempt to "destabilize the general situation and revive the abhorrent sectarian tone while all Iraqi cities are preparing to hold the early and fair elections."

"Presenting the concept of normalization is constitutionally, legally and politically rejected in the Iraqi state…the government clearly expressed Iraq's consistent historical position in support of the just Palestinian cause and the defense of the rights of the Palestinian people to have an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. Therefore, all forms of settlement, aggression, and occupation by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people are rejected."

On Friday, A new Iraqi group called for the normalization of relations with Israel publicly, an unprecedented event in the Country.

The group, which includes more than 300 Iraqi figures from the Sunni and Shiite sects from Baghdad, Mosul, Al-Anbar, Babel, Saladin, and Diyala, demanded that Iraq have normal relations with Israel through The Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords were signed on the White House lawn in September 2020 between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Morocco and Sudan signed normalization agreements with Israel in the ensuing months.

The statement said, "We are a gathering of Sunnis and Shiites that includes members of the (Sunni) Sons of Iraq Awakening Movement (Al-Sahwa), as well as intellectuals, tribal sheiks, and youth activists from the 2019-2021 protest movement. Some of us have confronted ISIS and al-Qaeda."

"We have demonstrated in blood and tears that we oppose all extremists, the Sunni jihadists and Iranian-backed Shiite militias. We have also demonstrated our patriotism...We have sacrificed our lives for a united Iraq and hope to achieve a federal system in the Country," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Al-Sahwa distanced itself from supporting or joining this gathering.

The head of the Movement, Ahmed Abu Risha, said in a statement, "Based on our ethical commitment and responsibility, we announce that they (this group) do not represent anyone, and they are not allowed to exploit tribal or regional personnel for taking a position."

In turn, Ammar Tohme, head of "the National Approach" bloc, which represents Muhammad al-Yaqoobi's authority in Najaf, condemned and "strongly" rejected this group's invitation, calling for "prosecuting the voices that call for normalization with Israel."

Tohme said, "Iraqi law criminalizes these treacherous actions against the principles of the Iraqis, and… these actions are also against the Iraqis' historical positions in support of the Palestinian cause and combating Zionist arrogance and its extreme criminality."

The bloc Head called on "the Iraqi government, parliament, national political forces, social activities, and Arab tribes to adopt a united and courageous position in condemning and rejecting these malicious plans."