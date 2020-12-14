The Iraqi government prepared a proposal to resolve the water issue with Turkey

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, stressed on Monday that "courtesy" is not allowed at the expense of Iraq's water rights, pledging to provide the water requirements of the Iraqi farmer for the current and the upcoming seasons.

Al-Hamdani said in a press conference he held earlier today, "the ministry refrains from disclosing the amount of water stored in Iraq or released from Turkey because it does not serve the citizen nor concern him. Rather, what concerns him is whether the water storage will meet his needs."

Al-Hamdani added, "the ministry is keen to preserve the amount of storage, which represents the national water security," promising the citizens and the farmers that water requirements will be met for the current, upcoming and other seasons."

"The Council of Ministers voted on a formula for cooperation with Turkey that guarantees Iraq's share. It will be proposed during the prime minister's upcoming visit to Turkey," indicating, "there will be serious negotiations to ensure Iraq's water rights."

The Minister of Resources stated, "there is no courtesy at the expense of Iraq's water rights," noting, "the ministry will fully obtain these rights, as there is a real will between the two countries to reach an agreement with this issue."