The Iraqi government discusses re-imposing curfew against COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment intends to discuss the decision of re-imposing the curfew again in the country after COVID-19 cases surge.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted the technical agent of the Ministry of Health, Hazem Al-Jumaili, saying, "the surge in the number of cases in neighboring countries represents a dangerous warning that requires additional preventive measures".

Al-Jumaili added, "The failure to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures, especially during social, tribal and religious gatherings, helps the virus spread", adding, "the Supreme Advisory Committee will hold a meeting to discuss this issue and submit recommendations to the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety to take action in the coming period. "