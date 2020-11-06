The Iraqi front is keen to oust Al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Front decided on Friday to proceed with its efforts to dismiss the Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, according to its spokesman, MP Muhammad al-Khalidi.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi Front held a meeting at the house of MP Qasim Al-Fahdawi to discuss several important files that the front adopted", adding, "the front’s MPs discussed the financial crisis, the delay in disbursing salaries for employees, and the front’s vision regarding the fiscal deficit financing law submitted by the government."

Al-Khalidi pointed out, "the Iraqi front agreed during the meeting to proceed to collect the signatures of 110 MPs in parliament, in preparation for submitting a request to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to withdraw confidence from al-Halbousi."

On Friday, the Iraqi Front was formed of 35 MPs; the Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, the masses bloc headed by Ahmed al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.

Sunnis assume the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom that has been in place since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds assume the presidency, and the Shiites assume the premiership.