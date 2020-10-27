The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that the 35 MPs of the Iraqi front voted to choose Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as the head of the front in the council of Representatives, adding that the they also chose Khaled al-Mafraji as the spokesman, Nahid al-Daini as the deputy head, and Muhammad al-Khalidi as the rapporteur.
The front was formed on Friday of 35 MPs from different Sunni blocs.
Earlier, a source in the front revealed that it would formally request the dismissal of Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi from his post later on Tuesday.
It is noteworthy that the new bloc consists of the Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, the masses bloc headed by Ahmed al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.
Sunnis assume the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom that has been in place since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds assume the presidency, and the Shiites assume the premiership.