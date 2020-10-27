The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Shafaq News / The newly formed Iraqi bloc led by Osama al-Nujaifi chose, on Tuesday, the head of its parliamentary bloc and its spokesperson.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that the 35 MPs of the Iraqi front voted to choose Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as the head of the front in the council of Representatives, adding that the they also chose Khaled al-Mafraji as the spokesman, Nahid al-Daini as the deputy head, and Muhammad al-Khalidi as the rapporteur.

The front was formed on Friday of 35 MPs from different Sunni blocs.

Earlier, a source in the front revealed that it would formally request the dismissal of Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi from his post later on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that the new bloc consists of the Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, the masses bloc headed by Ahmed al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.

Sunnis assume the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom that has been in place since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds assume the presidency, and the Shiites assume the premiership.



