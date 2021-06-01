The Iraqi cabinet issues several decision during its weekly session

Shafaq News / Iraqi Cabinet spokesman Hassan Nadhim said that the cabinet voted to keep the official working hours of ministries and departments at 50 percent.

He added that ministries and departments should recommend employees to take COVID-19 vaccines, noting that there are measures that will be taken to force employees to receive the vaccine.

Nadhim also stated that the Council of Ministers voted to grant a license to a French company to supply electric power, in addition to granting the Ministry of Interior approval to issue biometric passports and entry visas.

On a separate matter, Nadhim said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi recommended the political forces to keep the government away from electoral auctions, noting that the government and its president will not participate in the elections scheduled for the tenth of next October.