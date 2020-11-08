Report

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-08T17:57:23+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi army thwarted on Sunday an ISIS attack on a point in Khanaqin district of Diyala governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "members of ISIS attacked a military location of the First Army Commandos Regiment on the outskirts of the village of Sherak in Khanaqin district," explaining, "the Iraqi army forces thwarted the attack without sustaining any injuries or losses."

"The attackers withdrew after the attack was repelled," the source added.

The frequency of attacks by ISIS militants has increased since the beginning of this year against civilian and military targets, raising concerns among the residents over the return of ISIS reign.



