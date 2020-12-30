The Iraqi army promotes wounded and missing soldiers on its centenary

Shafaq News / The Minister of Defense, Jumah Enad Saadoun, issued on Wednesday a directive to promote the officers and wounded soldiers of the Iraqi army on the occasion of its centenary.

The ministry said in a statement today, "on the occasion of the centenary of the brave Iraqi army, the Minister ordered the promotion of the ranks of the Iraqi army, those eligible for promotion in the schedule of January 6, 2021, to one higher rank."

The statement indicated that the directive includes the wounded and missing soldiers, 96707 soldiers, to honor their efforts and sacrifices within the military institution.