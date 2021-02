Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced on Monday launching a military operation in western Iraq.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the cell said, "the first phase of the Lions of the Island operation has started, to clear the areas of the island in the west of the country."

The statement added that the operation "involves the commands of Al-Jazeera, Saladin, and western Nineveh operations, with nine main axes and support from the Army airforces."

The statement indicated that the operation aimed to "pursue terrorists in desert areas and destroy their hideouts."