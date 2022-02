Shafaq News / The Iraqi army's forces have arrived in Maysan governorate today.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the units were deployed to secure the situation, following the latest security events that took place in the governorate.

Maysan is going through an escalating security situation, with many security events and assassinations against tribal figures, activists, government employees, and members of the Sadrist movement and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq.