The Iraqi ambassador to the Vatican appointed as Head of the Near East Region Group at FAO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that FAO Regional Office for Near East and North Africa had chosen the Ambassador of Iraq to the Vatican, Safia Talib Al-Suhail, as the head of the group for 2021.

Al-Suhail expressed her gratitude for the group and its serious contributions in combating hunger, achieving food security and eliminating desertification, noting, "Iraq is keen to support the organization's plans and work in developing the agricultural reality in all countries."

It is noteworthy that the group includes Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, Algeria, Bahrain, Sudan, Qatar, Oman, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Morocco, Mauritania, and Iran.