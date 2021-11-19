The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

Shafaq News/ Haidar Hadi, the Iraqi ambassador to Jordan, apologized today for a statement he issued earlier.

"I apologize for any misunderstanding that occurred because of what I said", he noted

The Iraqi ambassador to Jordan had previously published on his Instagram account a statement denouncing the attack on an Iraqi investor by a group of people in Amman.

In the statement, Hadi said that he contacted the competent Jordanian authorities to expedite the procedures for prosecuting"the aggressors, arrest and bring them and those behind them to justice."

The newspaper Ru'ya quoted an official source saying that the dispute that took place last Tuesday evening in Amman with an Iraqi resident in Jordan is nothing but a normal personal problem.