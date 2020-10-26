The Iraqi air defense system will be the best in the region within two years, Iraq Air-Forces commander says

Shafaq News / Iraq will receive a new radar and missiles system soon, Air-Force Commander, Major-General Maan Al-Saadi, said in a statement published on the Ministry of Defense website.

Al-Saadi said, "The air defense in Iraq is moving towards development and depends on integrated systems".

He added, "The air defense is controlling the airspace as a radar detection throughout Iraq", noting, "all incoming and outgoing aircraft are known to the Air Defense Command and carry fundamental approvals. We also protect vital institutions, installations and religious shrines".

Al-Saadi indicated that there is coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority regarding the movement of aircraft in the forbidden areas, "the air defense participates in important duties such as millions of visits and national events".

"Iraq will receive soon a radar system and multiple missile systems", expecting that, "the Iraqi air defense within the next two years will be the best air defense systems in the region".



