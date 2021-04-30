Report

The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdraws from al-Halbousi’s National Progress coalition

Date: 2021-04-30T15:41:57+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdrew from the National Progress coalition led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi. 

This came in a request submitted by the head of the front, Hassan Turan, to the Director-General of the Department of Political Parties and Organizations at the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Turan said in the request that the Turkmen Front would remain under the umbrella of the "United Iraq Turkmen Front Alliance."

Al-Halbousi's alliance will face a direct competitor represented by the Azm movement, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, and other forces in the Sunni-majority areas in the north and west of the country.

