The Iraqi-Turkish Visa agreement might be reactivated, Iraqi ambassador to Turkey expects

Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to Turkey, Hassan al-Janabi, expected reactivating the 2009 agreement regarding the entry of the two countries' citizens without requiring visas, after a crucial meeting held next month between two delegations from Baghdad and Ankara.

Al-Janabi said, "one of the outputs of the official visit of the Iraqi government delegation to Ankara is an agreement to reactivate the Understanding signed in 2009", adding, "Since last May, obtaining entry visas has become difficult, costly and confusing."

The ambassador added, "Next January, we will hold meetings to review and update the Memorandum of Understanding and put it into effect as soon as possible."