The Iraqi Security Forces thwart an attack on Global Coalition in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-11T08:09:01+0000
The Iraqi Security Forces thwart an attack on Global Coalition in Babel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Army foiled an attack targeting a logistical support convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel Governorate.

The Security Media Cell reported that the security forces dismantled an explosive device on Babel’s international highway.

Earlier today, an explosive device targeted the Global Coalition in Muthanna Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred on Tuesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing in Muthanna.

No causality was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Last year, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

