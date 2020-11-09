The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Political Security and Military Committee of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council held its meeting on Monday and agreed on 13 articles.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the two sides discussed issues on the committee's agenda, in a way that enhances the development of cooperation between the two countries and in various fields.

The statement added that the two sides agreed on the following points:

-cooperation and coordination in political, security and military issues.

- Work to develop a common vision of the most important issues of concern to the two countries in various fields.

-Providing support for the opening of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Commercial Attaché in Baghdad.

-Expediting the opening of the Arar border crossing, due to its importance in promoting trade cooperation between the two countries.

-Facilitating procedures for granting entry visas to businessmen in both countries.

-Study the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding to exempt holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from entry visas for both countries, except during the Hajj season.

-Consultation and coordination regarding mutual support in international forums.

- Enhancing security and intelligence cooperation to combat crime and smuggling.

- To expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding for security between the Ministries of Interior of both countries.

- Cooperation in the military fields by holding joint exercises within the framework of a memorandum of understanding concluded between the two countries in the military field, opening military attachés in both countries and exchanging training courses and experiences in the field of studies and strategic planning.

-Continued support for Iraq's efforts, in cooperation with the International Coalition to Combat ISIS terrorist organization.

- Work to develop a common vision towards the issues of the region (the Palestinian issue, Syria, Turkey, Libya, Yemen).

- Protecting the trade route linking the two countries.

The Iraqi-Saudi Coordinating Council has been holding meetings since yesterday, Sunday, intending to strengthen relations between both countries and prepare investment opportunities for Saudi companies in Iraq.



