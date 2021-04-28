Report

The Iraqi President to visit Erbil today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T08:26:13+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, is scheduled to visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, Salih will visit Erbil this evening to meet the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and senior officials to discuss the situation in Kurdistan in particular and Iraq in general, in addition to the ongoing preparations for the upcoming legislative elections.

Salih will discuss unifying the Kurdish parties' position and the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport recently.

The Iraqi President's visit to Erbil comes in conjunction with Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif to the region's capital, where he met with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

